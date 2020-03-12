Coronavirus Update: 40 confirmed coronavirus cases in Nassau County

NASSAU COUNTY (WABC) -- Nassau County Executive Laura Curran reported that 40 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the county.Ten people have been hospitalized, she said.One person is listed in critical condition.31 of the patients are located in the town of Hempstead, 6 in the town of North Hempstead, 3 in the town of Oyster Bay.192 residents have been placed in mandatory quarantine. 82 residents are in precautionary quarantineThere are six confirmed cases of coronavirus in Suffolk County, and two of the patients are connected to each other. Seventy-two people remain in monitored precautionary isolation due to travel.Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said on Wednesday that they are doing everything they can to prevent the spread of the virus.So far, there are 186 cases of coronavirus throughout New York state, most of them are in New Rochelle, in Westchester County.Officials are also asking residents to take an extra step to prevent the spread of germs:--Use hand sanitizer stations available at NICE transit hubs.--Wash your hands with soap and water when available.--Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.--Consider an elbow bump, wave or a smile when greeting people.--Spread out - a cough or sneeze can spread germs far distances so try to not sit directly next to someone when possible.--Cover your mouth when sneezing or coughing.--If you feel sick, stay home.--Call (don't visit) your health care provider if you think you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. Symptoms include fever, shortness of breath and coughing.----------