Coronavirus News: 5 dead at New Jersey nursing home, 22 residents and staff test positive

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW MILFORD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Five residents of a nursing home in New Jersey have died of COVID-19 related complications, while nearly two dozen residents and staff have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.Care One at New Milford, known as Woodcrest, has converted two of its centers to become COVID-capable care units.Officials say that beginning in mid-March, some residents and staff started showing signs of respiratory illness. Physicians have since confirmed that five residents who passed away tested positive for COVID-19, along with 16 residents and six staff members.They expect these numbers to rise and say that other deaths are being investigated to see if they are also COVID-19 related."CareOne at New Milford intends to support our Bergen County hospitals in dealing with this pandemic, and we stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our hospital partners to fight and win this war," CareOne officials said in a statement. "We know that everyone in the New Milford community has felt the impact of COVID-19."