weekend showcase

ABC7NY Weekend Showcase: NewYork-Presbyterian Och Spine Hospital

NEW YORK (WABC) -- NewYork-Presbyterian Och Spine Care has a new office located in Midtown. It is now easier for patients to access world-class, integrated spine care thanks to the new satellite location at 51 West 51st Street.

This location offers a comprehensive imaging suite for x-rays, MRI and CT scanning to evaluate bones, muscles, and joints, and patients can meet with physical therapists or receive non-operative injections. With this tailored approach and a variety of specialists, including orthopedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, pain management and rehabilitation physicians, patients can see a provider within a couple of days to quickly receive treatment - and find relief - for their spine conditions.

Check out the video above to meet a few of the doctors and hear from a patient who has already taken advantage of the convenience of this new location. To learn more information about the new convenient Och Spine location, please visit nyp.org/ochspine.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citymanhattannewyork presbyterian hospitalweekend showcase
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEEKEND SHOWCASE
ABC7NY Weekend Showcase: Brandywine Valley
ABC7NY Weekend Showcase: Brandywine Valley
Weekend Showcase: New Hampshire Tourism
Weekend Showcase: Cambridge Pavers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Decomposing body found above Queens Domino's ruled homicide
13-year-old boy helps solve 27-year-old cold case
Students administer CPR on driver after bus crashes into tree
Teacher gives birth at Denver middle school
NY gymnastics coach forced to face victims at sentencing
Man stabbed 3 times on UWS subway station platform
Police: LI man, woman assault landlord, woman, 1-year-old child
Show More
Dump truck critically injures 62-year-old e-bike rider in NYC
SC boy receives free Disney trip after helping Dorian evacuees
VIDEO: Elephant injures 18 in Sri Lanka Buddhist pageant
Man dressed as Elmo groped teen in Times Square, police say
Coast Guard drills through hull: 4 'OK' inside cargo ship
More TOP STORIES News