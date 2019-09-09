ABC7NY Weekend Showcase: NewYork-Presbyterian Och Spine Hospital

NEW YORK (WABC) -- NewYork-Presbyterian Och Spine Care has a new office located in Midtown. It is now easier for patients to access world-class, integrated spine care thanks to the new satellite location at 51 West 51st Street.
This location offers a comprehensive imaging suite for x-rays, MRI and CT scanning to evaluate bones, muscles, and joints, and patients can meet with physical therapists or receive non-operative injections. With this tailored approach and a variety of specialists, including orthopedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, pain management and rehabilitation physicians, patients can see a provider within a couple of days to quickly receive treatment - and find relief - for their spine conditions.
Check out the video above to meet a few of the doctors and hear from a patient who has already taken advantage of the convenience of this new location. To learn more information about the new convenient Och Spine location, please visit nyp.org/ochspine.
