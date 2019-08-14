American Cancer Society holds kickoff breakfasts for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer

The events raise awareness and money to help the American Cancer Society fight breast cancer through research and early detection.
Kickoff breakfasts were held in Manhattan and Long Island on Wednesday.
WABC-TV is a proud sponsor of Making Strides for 25 years. Eyewitness News reporters Candace McCowan and Stacey Sager participated in the breakfasts.
Making Strides events are held in October. You can find one near you by visting makingstrideswalk.org.
You can join an event or donate to Making Strides Against Breast Cancer to help save lives.
Talking about early detection, genetic testing, and breast cancer this morning!! At the @AmericanCancer Making Strides against #breastcancer Long Island walk’s kickoff breakfast! #cancer #survivor @MakingStridesLi @ABC7NY @CrestHollowCC #woodbury pic.twitter.com/R3UovhWwex— Stacey Sager (@staceysager7) August 14, 2019
You can discover more about the fight against breast cancer at abc7ny.com/breastcancer.