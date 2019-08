American Cancer Society holds kickoff breakfasts for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Every fall, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks unite communities with a shared determination to save lives from breast cancer.The events raise awareness and money to help the American Cancer Society fight breast cancer through research and early detection.Kickoff breakfasts were held in Manhattan and Long Island on Wednesday.WABC-TV is a proud sponsor of Making Strides for 25 years. Eyewitness News reporters Candace McCowan and Stacey Sager participated in the breakfasts.Making Strides events are held in October. You can find one near you by visting makingstrideswalk.org You can join an event or donate to Making Strides Against Breast Cancer to help save lives.You can discover more about the fight against breast cancer at abc7ny.com/breastcancer