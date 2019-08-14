Health & Fitness

American Cancer Society holds kickoff breakfasts for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer

Eyewitness News reporter Stacey Sager with a breast cancer survivor during a kickoff breakfast for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer on Long Island.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Every fall, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks unite communities with a shared determination to save lives from breast cancer.

The events raise awareness and money to help the American Cancer Society fight breast cancer through research and early detection.

Kickoff breakfasts were held in Manhattan and Long Island on Wednesday.

WABC-TV is a proud sponsor of Making Strides for 25 years. Eyewitness News reporters Candace McCowan and Stacey Sager participated in the breakfasts.



Making Strides events are held in October. You can find one near you by visting makingstrideswalk.org.

You can join an event or donate to Making Strides Against Breast Cancer to help save lives.



You can discover more about the fight against breast cancer at abc7ny.com/breastcancer.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswoodburymanhattannew york citynassau countybreast cancermaking strides
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newark's water problems worsen as calls grow for mayor to step down
Petition to rename portion Trump Tower street after Obama tops 100k
Stocks fall sharply after bond market warns of recession
Woman who says Epstein raped her files 1st lawsuit since his death
Lawsuits filed as NY Child Victims Act goes into effect
Cyclist struck by vehicle day after NYC sees 3 bike accidents
AccuWeather Forecast: Still showery
Show More
Coney Island's Luna Park hosts contest to name new ride
Father meets daughter's first date over Ring doorbell intercom
Dump truck crashes into NJ house, trapping driver
Pedestrian struck by truck, critically injured n Manhattan
Woman accused of trying to kidnap toddler from NY hospital
More TOP STORIES News