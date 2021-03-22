Coronavirus Update New York: Ages 50+ eligible for COVID vaccine starting Tuesday in NY state

Starting on Tuesday, residents ages 50 and up will be eligible to get the COVID vaccine.
The governor made the announcement as he kicked off his "Roll Up Your Sleeve" campaign on Monday.
He was joined by religious leaders of many different denominations at his press conference.
He is asking the faith-based community to partner with a vaccine provider to help get people past vaccine hesitancy and also to offer the vaccines at their places of worship.
The governor added that he thought that having religious leaders promote the vaccine would help with equity and getting it to minorities.
Last week, Governor Cuomo was vaccinated with the one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot.
