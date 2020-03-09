Health & Fitness

Coronavirus News: Amazon, Google taking measures to protect workers from COVID-19 in NYC

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Amazon and Google are two of the companies who are taking measures to protect their employees from the spread of coronavirus in New York.

The mayor has asked business owners to stagger employee hours if possible, or better yet, have more employees work from home.

CORONAVIRUS HEADLINES
Here some of the latest developments:
  • More than 100 cases now reported in New York state

  • Financial markets, oil prices plunge amid coronavirus fears

  • Schools and universities closed amid COVID-19 outbreak


    • The MTA has also spoken out in favor of employers modifying their employees' schedules.

    "We're urging employers to let people change the times that they're coming into work and change the times that they're leaving work so that we can stagger people and have less crowding," interim New York City Transit head Sarah Feinberg said Monday. "I can see that happening."

    On Monday, Amazon asked employees in both New York and New Jersey to work from home through the end of March.

    "We continue to work closely with public and private medical experts to ensure we are taking the right precautions as the situation continues to evolve," an Amazon spokesperson said. "This includes recommending that employees who are able to work from home in Seattle/Bellevue, the Bay Area, New York, New Jersey and the Lombardy region/Asti province of Italy do so through the end of March."

    A spokesperson with Google announced that to protect candidates' and interviewers' health, all Google interviews will be now be moved to virtual interviews for the foreseeable future.

    The company announced that external and social visits have been restricted in some offices, including New York and the Bay Area.

    Vice Media has asked employees at its Brooklyn office to work from home because an employee there may have been exposed to the virus.

    What we know about COVID-19 - US map, prevention, cases
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    health & fitnessnew york cityemploymentamazoncoronavirusgoogle
    Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Coronavirus New York: EMS worker tests positive for coronavirus as COVID-19 cases rise
    Dow drops 7.8% as free-fall in oil, virus fears slam markets
    State of emergency declared in New Jersey over coronavirus
    Connecticut state employees told not to travel out of state
    Schools and universities closed amid COVID-19 outbreak
    Italy imposes nationwide restrictions to contain new virus
    7 On Your Side Investigates: Police struggle to tell pot from hemp
    Show More
    Trainers, vets among 27 charged in NY racehorse doping scheme
    2 more arrests after Brooklyn girl brutally attacked by gang
    'Exorcist' actor Max von Sydow dies at age 90
    Woman killed, car riddled with bullet holes in Brooklyn
    Member of FDNY EMS tests positive for coronavirus
    More TOP STORIES News