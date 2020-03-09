Coronavirus News: Amazon, Google taking measures to protect workers from COVID-19 in NYC

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Amazon and Google are two of the companies who are taking measures to protect their employees from the spread of coronavirus in New York.The mayor has asked business owners to stagger employee hours if possible, or better yet, have more employees work from home.Here some of the latest developments:The MTA has also spoken out in favor of employers modifying their employees' schedules."We're urging employers to let people change the times that they're coming into work and change the times that they're leaving work so that we can stagger people and have less crowding," interim New York City Transit head Sarah Feinberg said Monday. "I can see that happening."On Monday, Amazon asked employees in both New York and New Jersey to work from home through the end of March."We continue to work closely with public and private medical experts to ensure we are taking the right precautions as the situation continues to evolve," an Amazon spokesperson said. "This includes recommending that employees who are able to work from home in Seattle/Bellevue, the Bay Area, New York, New Jersey and the Lombardy region/Asti province of Italy do so through the end of March."A spokesperson with Google announced that to protect candidates' and interviewers' health, all Google interviews will be now be moved to virtual interviews for the foreseeable future.The company announced that external and social visits have been restricted in some offices, including New York and the Bay Area.Vice Media has asked employees at its Brooklyn office to work from home because an employee there may have been exposed to the virus.