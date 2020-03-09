Coronavirus News: Schools and universities closed amid COVID-19 outbreak

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Scarsdale school district and Columbia University are among those suspending classes due to the coronavirus outbreak.All Scarsdale district schools will be closed from March 9th-18th for continued cleaning, progress, monitoring, and social distancing after a faculty member tested positive.The impacted faculty member is exhibiting mild illness, health officials report.Columbia University is also suspending classes on Monday and Tuesday.A member of the community has been quarantined as a result of exposure to the Coronavirus (COVID-19), the university said.The decision to suspend classes does not mean that the University is shutting down.All non-classroom activities, including research, will continue in accordance with the new travel and events restrictions announced recently.New YorkColumbia University (classes canceled Monday and Tuesday)East Ramapo Central School District School (closed through Monday)Scarsdale School District (closed March 9-18)Somers Central School District (closed through Monday)New Yorkers can call the State hotline at 1-888-364-3065, where experts from the Department of Health can answer questions regarding the novel coronavirus.----------