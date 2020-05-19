Coronavirus News: Cuomo says Memorial Day ceremonies must have 10 people or less, suggests car parades

Ceremonies can happen, but they need to have 10 people or less.
"We want to honor our veterans and make sure no matter what happens we still are honoring our veterans," Cuomo said. "We hope that those ceremonies are broadcast, televised in their areas, so people can be part of honoring that tradition."
Local governments can make a decision that they don't want those ceremonies to happen. Ten is the CDC guidelines for people gathering.
"Vehicle parades I think are appropriate and should be encouraged," the governor suggested. "And again, it is an important tradition. Many people lost their lives. This is important to many, many families all across this state and nation. It's important that the veterans be recognized. I think we can do it and do it safely."
