Coronavirus News: Cuomo encourages NYers to address mental health amid coronavirus crisis

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo encouraged New Yorkers to address their mental health amid the coronavirus crisis.During his daily briefing Sunday, Governor Cuomo said the COVID-19 crisis is a mental health crisis that deserves more attention."Don't underestimate the trauma that this has created for people," the governor said. "It has been incredibly anxiety producing, traumatic, disturbing and we've felt and seen all along evidence that this is creating a significant mental health challenge for people."Governor Cuomo noted a recent survey that found up to 38% of Americans are experiencing mental distress.The governor recommended that people visit The Mental Health Coalition's website, www.howareyoureally.org New Yorkers can also call the New York State Emotional Support Hotline at 1-844-863-9314.Additional mental health resources are available at headspace.com/ny