Coronavirus News: Sen. Charles Schumer calls for crackdown on fake coronavirus treatments

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Senator Charles Schumer called for the Federal Trade Commission to crackdown on fake or unproven coronavirus treatments and cures.

Senator Schumer said the peddled remedies include music therapy, bee pollen, and intravenous vitamin C.

The FTC has sent the scammers warning letters, but the senator said that's hardly a deterrent.

"Let's face it, there are a lot of older people, there are a lot of just average folks who are desperate," Senator Schumer said. "They may have a loved one who has it, they want to make sure they don't get it and they say 'why don't I try it?' These scammers prey on people in their weakest moments."

The senator wants to FTC to issue hefty fines rather than simply sending warning letters.

