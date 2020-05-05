coronavirus new york

Coronavirus News: Vintage Skytyper planes honor NY health care workers, first responders with messages of thanks

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A fleet of vintage WWII planes honored New York hospital workers, first responders, essential workers and all others affected by COVID-19 Tuesday by writing giant messages of thanks and hope in the sky.

The airplanes flew over the five boroughs of New York City, as well as Long Island and Westchester County, just before noon.

They created giant messages that were as tall as the Empire State Building, spanned 5-10 miles and were visible from in a 15-mile radius.

The intent by the GEICO Skytypers was to lift spirits and create awareness in light of the current global pandemic.

"We can't think of a better way to thank all New Yorkers for their commitment to health and safety, especially those on the front lines," says Larry Arken, squadron commander and team flight lead of the GEICO Skytypers. "We will deliver messages of hope and gratitude to the city during these unprecedented times."

WATCH: Vintage planes write messages of thanks over NY


