coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Governor Cuomo to meet with President Trump about state infrastructure plans

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo said almost all public officials have talked about the need for improvements to infrastructure.

"If ever there was a time to take on this major infrastructure need, this is the time," Cuomo said. "You need to restart the economy, you need to create jobs, and you need to renew and repair this country's economy and it's infrastructure."

He cited the dramatic lower volume of people using transit stations and airports during the coronavirus pandemic.

"The time to fix the hole in the roof is when the sun is shining," Cuomo said citing what he called an old "Queens expression."

The governor called his infrastructure improvement idea the way to "supercharge" the state's reopening plan.

Cuomo says that fast-tracking infrastructure projects like those at Penn Station and LaGuardia Airport can help with the economy.

He says he will discuss those plans as well as a proposal for an AirTrain to Laguardia, the Cross-Hudson Tunnels, and the Second Avenue Subway expansion project with President Trump in Washington, DC on Wednesday.

"This is one of the things I want to talk to the president about," Cuomo said. "Let's do something creative, let's do it fast, let's put Americans back to work, and let's make America better, it is common sense, it is common sense."

The governor added that he'd like to focus on renewable energy and adding cross-state transmission lines. He mentioned the low-cost hydropower available in Canada and said he'd like to get the lines built from Canada to New York City during this rebuilding time. He said that it would "invigorate the whole renewable market."

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York state
New Jersey
New York City
Long Island
Connecticut
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died

REOPENING INFORMATION

What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut

RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew york citynew yorkcoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirus2nd avenue subway projecthospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthandrew cuomodonald trumplaguardia airporthospitalnyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
'It's easy, it's quick, and it's free,' Mayor says of COVID-19 testing
NYC hires 1,700 contact tracers
Bell rings again as New York Stock Exchange floor reopens
Vet who dedicated her life to others recovering from health battle
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Long Island region to enter phase one of reopening Wednesday
White woman calls police when black birdwatcher asks her to leash dog in Central Park
NY deaths drop to lowest level since start of pandemic
Outdoor graduations allowed, elective surgeries resume in NJ
National Puerto Rican Day Parade Special airing on WABC-TV
Mid-Hudson Region begins Phase 1 reopening Tuesday
FBI joins 3 state manhunt for Connecticut murder suspect
Show More
'It's easy, it's quick, and it's free,' Mayor says of COVID-19 testing
NJ to allow outdoor graduation ceremonies starting July 6
Bell rings again as New York Stock Exchange floor reopens
AccuWeather: Clouds to sun again
As more stores file for bankruptcy, what is the future of retail?
More TOP STORIES News