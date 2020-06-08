reopen ny

Reopen NY: Gov. Cuomo urges New Yorkers to 'stay smart' in Phase 1 reopening

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- As New York City officially enters Phase 1 after a three-month lockdown, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the reopening process has to be done both cautiously and smart.

Cuomo said other parts of the country such as California, Florida, Texas and Arizona have all seen spikes in coronavirus cases after reopening.

"Look at the reopening date and look at when what happened after they reopened," he said. "That is the cautionary tale, my friends."



Cuomo said he was talking to a man on the subway who has family in Arizona, and the man said they are seeing a spike there.

"You have to stay smart after the opening because if you don't, you can see a spike," Cuomo said. "That is the last thing that we want to see."

Cuomo did show his appreciation for New Yorkers, saying after 100 days he is proud of them for accomplishing the feat many experts told him was impossible.

"New Yorkers bent the curve by being smart," he said on bringing the spread down dramatically. "We are celebrating, we are back, we are reopening, we are excited."

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



abc7NY Phase Tracker:



COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York state
New Jersey
New York City

Long Island
Connecticut

REOPENING INFORMATION
What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey

Reopening Connecticut
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkwestchester countyrockland countyputnam countyulster countynassau countysuffolk countynew york cityhealthandrew cuomomedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPEN NY
'New Yorkers did it, it's that simple' Cuomo says on day 100
100 days later, NYC begins to reopen
With NYC in Phase 1, many businesses face challenges to reopen
Subway and bus service during Phase 1 in NYC
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
100 days later, NYC begins to reopen
Hundreds expected at public viewing for George Floyd today
Subway and bus service during Phase 1 in NYC
'New Yorkers did it, it's that simple' Cuomo says on day 100
With NYC in Phase 1, many businesses face challenges to reopen
Officers kill man pointing gun at them from LI roof, police say
Person shot after man drove vehicle into Seattle protesters, police say
Show More
Pools can reopen in NJ on June 22, Murphy says
Mayor de Blasio calls NYC reopening 'reason to celebrate'
No protest arrests Sunday as NYC ends curfew
AccuWeather: Mostly sunny and beautiful Monday
Search for man who sexually assaulted 2 women on subway
More TOP STORIES News