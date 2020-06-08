Reopen NY: Gov. Cuomo urges New Yorkers to 'stay smart' in Phase 1 reopening

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- As New York City officially enters Phase 1 after a three-month lockdown, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the reopening process has to be done both cautiously and smart.Cuomo said other parts of the country such as California, Florida, Texas and Arizona have all seen spikes in coronavirus cases after reopening."Look at the reopening date and look at when what happened after they reopened," he said. "That is the cautionary tale, my friends."Cuomo said he was talking to a man on the subway who has family in Arizona, and the man said they are seeing a spike there."You have to stay smart after the opening because if you don't, you can see a spike," Cuomo said. "That is the last thing that we want to see."Cuomo did show his appreciation for New Yorkers, saying after 100 days he is proud of them for accomplishing the feat many experts told him was impossible."New Yorkers bent the curve by being smart," he said on bringing the spread down dramatically. "We are celebrating, we are back, we are reopening, we are excited."