Coronavirus News: K-12, colleges in NY state closed for rest of academic year

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that schools in New York state would remain closed for the rest of the academic year.

The decision affects all K-12 schools and colleges in the state.

"We must protect our children. Every parent, every citizen feels that. We must protect our students. We have to protect our educators, and given the circumstances that we are in and the precautions that would have to be put in place to come up with a plan to reopen schools with all those new protocols. How do you operate a school that is socially distanced, with masks, without gatherings, with a public transportation system that has a lower number of students on it, how would you get that plan up and running? We don't think it's possible in a way that would keep our children and educators safe. So we will have the schools closed for the rest of the year," Cuomo said.

The governor said that distance learning programs already in place will continue, as will school breakfast and lunch programs for students.

A decision on summer school will be made by the end of May.

Governor Cuomo said that there is no decision on the fall yet, "because the fall is a long time away."

