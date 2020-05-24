coronavirus new york

Reopen NY: Everything that can reopen in New York this week

NEW YORK (WABC) -- As New York continues to push forward with its reopening plan, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a comeback of sports, camping and veterinarian offices.

Overall indicators for the state continue to trend downward, but there was a slight uptick in new COVID hospitalizations compared to Saturday. Cuomo also announced 109 people died in the last 24 hours.

More regions reopening

Cuomo said that Mid-Hudson is still on track for reopen on Tuesday while Long Island is set to reopen on Wednesday.

He said they are working on getting the transportation system ready. The MTA will be cleaning and disinfecting trains and buses every day.

RELATED | Reopen NY: The metrics and phases to reopening

"We never disinfected buses and trains before. We never thought we had to. But we get it now and they are doing it every day," Cuomo said

Additional LIRR cars will be added to trains so that people can socially distance when on board while reminding people that masks are mandatory when riding public transportation.

Return of sports

Starting Sunday, all New York professional sports leagues will be able to beginning training camps, as long as health protocols are followed.

"I believe sports can come back without having people in the stadium and in the arena, do it," Cuomo said. "Work out the economics if you can. We want people to be able to watch sports, to the extent people are staying home."

Cuomo said it gives people something to do and is a return to normalcy while encouraging all sports teams to start their training camps as soon as possible.

Camping is back

Beaches in New York State are open, including Jones Beach, Sunken Meadow, Hither Hills and Robert Moses, but Cuomo announced that campgrounds and RV parks will reopen Monday.

"We remind New Yorkers to be smart in what they are doing," he added.

Vet offices reopen

On Tuesday, veterinarian offices will be allowed to reopen.

RELATED | What's open, closed in tri-state area as COVID-19 pandemic wanes

"That is a service that is necessary and has been necessary for a period of time," the governor said.

Looking ahead

Cuomo said as New York continues to push forward, the government must think big -- but he urged all New Yorkers to be smart.

"Next week is a function of what we do today," Cuomo said. "That sounds too glib, but it is factually true. You tell me how people act today, I will tell you the infection rate three days from today. So you want to open faster, be smart."

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York state
New Jersey
New York City
Long Island
Connecticut
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died

REOPENING INFORMATION

What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut

RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkcampingmedicalabc7ny instagramcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakveterinariancoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nysportscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19health
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK
Mid-Hudson, Long Island still on track to reopen next week
LIRR, Metro North prepare for regional reopenings
NYC meets 2 of 3 indicator thresholds required to reopen
Reopen NY: The metrics and phases to reopening
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mid-Hudson, Long Island still on track to reopen next week
LIRR, Metro North prepare for regional reopenings
Death rate slows in NJ, but 1,000 new cases reported
WATCH: Bethpage Virtual Air Show
Here's where beaches are open in NY, NJ and CT
3 hurt in apartment fire in Hell's Kitchen
AccuWeather: Afternoon sunshine, cool breeze
Show More
U.S. nears 100,000 COVID-19 deaths as states reopen
Data finds low income, minorities left homes at height of pandemic
Can hand sanitizer explode in a hot car? Expert weighs in
New York churches plan slow reopening
The story of the pandemic captured in photos
More TOP STORIES News