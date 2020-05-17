Coronavirus News: Westchester County farmers market reopens with COVID restrictions

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

KATONAH, Westchester County (WABC) -- A Westchester County staple, the weekly farmers market at Muscoot Farm in Katonah, returned Sunday from its hiatus due to the coronavirus crisis.It gave people the opportunity to support local farmers for the first time in weeks.Restrictions were in place to help ensure social distancing.The day was divided into six, 45 minute blocks and no more than 30 people were allowed in the market at once.Masks and gloves were required and shoppers had to register before arriving.