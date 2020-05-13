coronavirus new york

Coronavirus News: Westchester County grocery chain DeCicco and Sons offering reservation slots

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A Westchester County supermarket chain is now offering grocery shopping reservations through a partnership with OpenTable.

DeCicco & Sons, which has eight locations in the county, is providing shopping reservation slots to customers to allow them to shop safely while ensuring social distancing and avoiding overcrowding.

Customers can visit opentable.com/groceries to reserve a time to shop, and they can then go right into the store without having to wait in line.

Those with reservations are asked to arrive to the front of the store within five minutes of the designated time.

Upon arrival, they will check in with the line manager, who will confirm the reservation.

Walk-ins are still welcome.

