Coronavirus News: As more stores file for bankruptcy, 7 On Your Side looks at the future of retail

Experts worry there could be more stores that follow, so it is a good time to spend any unused gift cards.
"The pandemic has been a disaster for retail," crisis management expert Ronn Torrosian said.
Torrosian says coronavirus will likely kill more stores for good.
Neiman Marcus, J Crew, JC Penny -- some of the nation's largest department stores -- all filed for bankruptcy protection in May but hope to bounce back and continue.
But Pier 1, which is drowning in losses, will liquidate and permanently shut down all of its stores.
The pandemic has eliminated all revenue for a sector that was already in trouble and has pushed consumers to be more dependent on internet behemoths.
While Amazon and E-commerce are thriving, small independently owned shops wonder if retail will recover.
"How do you sell things to clients who can't go out? It's a Catch 22 for retailers," said small boutique owner Gina Curko.
7 On Your Side recently helped her store, See Saw, from sliding off the edge due to a delay with her payroll protection loan. The federal program is a lifeline for many businesses to see them through the crisis, but may not be enough.
Retail was in a difficult place before the crisis with malls struggling to survive. Now resources will need to be dedicated to crowd control and figuring out a new shopping experience.
"Post-pandemic, do I want to deal with touching clothes someone else touched the day before me, the hour before me?" Torrosian said.
But Torrosian says services like Uber prospered following the 2008 recession and he predicts new apps, ideas and industry to serve a post-COVID-19 world.
"I think it's really a sad time, but I hope and think that from everything bad, good things come, and hopefully while we see the destruction of certain businesses, we'll see other businesses arise," Torrosian said.
Let's hope for recovery, but it's a good time to get rid of any gift cards you may be holding onto while they still have value.
You can redeem cards at stores which are in bankruptcy protection for now, but don't delay. Or you can sell or swap a gift card online.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York state
New Jersey
New York City
Long Island
Connecticut
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
REOPENING INFORMATION
What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address