Coronavirus News: New York provides death benefits for public heroes who died from COVID-19

"We want to make sure we remember them and thank our heroes of today," Cuomo said. "They did extraordinary service to allow us to continue doing what we're doing."
Cuomo thanked several frontline workers who showed up for their honorable services during his press conference at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in New York City for a Memorial Day tribute and his daily coronavirus briefing.
"I know that I feel a grave responsibility to our frontline workers, our essential workers who understood the dangers of this COVID virus, but went to work anyway because we needed them to," he said. "We needed the nurses and the doctors to perform phenomenal service in the hospitals. We needed the police, the fire department, the EMS to show up. We needed the frontline workers in grocery stores to show up, so others could stay home and be safe."
Cuomo said the state's pension fund will pay for those benefits for New York public, county and state employees.
He called on the federal government to step up as well, and dedicate federal funds and hazard pay to essential workers.
"I also believe the federal government should be doing the same, honoring the front line workers, showing Americans that we appreciate what you did," Cuomo said. "That you showed up when it was hard, that you worked when it was hard."
Cuomo said it would be a way for the federal government to say "thank you" to those essential workers.
"It's a way of showing Americans that when there is a next time and there is a next time, that we truly appreciate those people who show up and do their duty," the governor said.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York state
New Jersey
New York City
Long Island
Connecticut
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
REOPENING INFORMATION
What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address