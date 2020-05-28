Reopen NY: Businesses can deny entry to people not wearing face coverings, Cuomo says

The promised executive order from Cuomo comes as restrictions on shops are beginning to loosen around the state, though not yet in New York City.
"We're giving the store owners the right to say, 'If you're not wearing a mask, you can't come in.'" Cuomo said at his daily briefing. "That store owner has a right to protect themselves. That store owner has a right to protect the other patrons in that store."
Cuomo said his new order will reduce conflicts between shop owners and customers who refuse to cover their faces.
The immediate effect of the order is unclear. Many stores already require patrons to wear masks.
Face coverings are already required in New York when people are out in public and near others.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York state
New Jersey
New York City
Long Island
Connecticut
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
REOPENING INFORMATION
What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address