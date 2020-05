Reopen News: Chris Rock, Rosie Perez urge New Yorkers to do the right thing

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Brooklyn superstars Chris Rock and Rosie Perez are launching a campaign to encourage Empire State residents to wear masks, embrace social distancing, and get tested.Rock, who rose to fame on 'Saturday Night Live,' and Perez, who starred in the Spike Lee movie 'Do The Right Thing,' joined New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo at his daily briefing on Thursday.The campaign is designed to help New York City reopen from the pandemic lockdown.They attended the news conference wearing purple vinyl gloves and masks."People need to get tested. They need to posse up for testing," Rock said. "If you live your grandmother, you should get tested.""Spreading love the Brooklyn way means respecting your neighbors, respecting your communities," Perez said. "Get tested. Wear a mask."