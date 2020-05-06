Coronavirus News: New York-area nonprofit mails spa boxes to women fighting breast cancer during COVID-19 pandemic

Many of the women have compromised immune systems and are at a higher risk for a serious case of COVID-19, forcing them into near isolation since the pandemic began.
"It just came to me that we should really do something," said Jennifer Errity, co-founder of Spoil Me Pink. "We wanted to brighten their day. That's what we do."
Errity and her friends founded Spoil Me Pink years ago, when one of their friends was diagnosed with breast cancer. What began as a single spa day to brighten her day, has transformed into a major operation.
The New York-area nonprofit organizes regular spa days and makeovers for women facing breast cancer. The party-like gatherings offer women an entire day to feel good and connect with other survivors or women still fighting the disease.
Coronavirus forced Spoil Me Pink to cancel its next two upcoming events, but the founders didn't want the women they had committed to helping to miss out.
"I wish we could give them the entire day, to really give them what they deserve, but I am excited to give them the box," Errity said.
Spoil Me Pink runs entirely on volunteer hours and donations, according to Errity. Any money raised goes toward the women they help.
For the at-home spa boxes, Errity gathered donations of jewelry, cosmetics, and fashion-forward face masks to mail to women previously nominated for spa days around the country. She also put out a call for more nominees.
"We have about 20 going out this week and we won't stop until we run out of supplies," Errity said.
For women in the New York area, Errity has been offering socially distant home deliveries.
"This is great," said Carol Ann Kolomer while opening a spa box from her home in New Jersey. "It's wonderful because you are not seeing your friends. So this is really special because it reminds you that there are a lot of people thinking about you."
Elaine Alden, in Riverdale, quickly put on the Spoil Me Pink Breast Cancer-themed face mask while shouting, "I love it!"
She added that she couldn't wait to try all the products. Alden had just finished radiation therapy days before receiving her box.
"The radiation fatigue sneaks up on you and it just hit me yesterday like a ton of bricks," Alden said. "So this is amazing."
Anyone can nominate a woman fighting breast cancer or recently recovering from the disease for a box by visiting the website or emailing info@spoilmepink.org.
Errity is also selling the Spoil Me Pink face masks to raise money for additional spa boxes or spa days for women.
