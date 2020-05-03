Coronavirus News: Not wearing masks is 'disrespectful' to frontline workers, Gov. Cuomo says

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Sunday those who do not wear masks are "disrespecting" frontline workers putting their lives in danger to help put a stop to the deadly coronavirus."It's disrespectful to the nurses, the doctors, the people who have been frontline workers," Cuomo said. "You wear the mask not for yourself, you wear the mask for me. It's a sign of respect to other people."Because some are not wearing masks, Gov. Cuomo said essential workers have to risk being exposed to the virus."We are individuals who live in a community in the middle of a global pandemic," Cuomo said. "Just be responsible and show respect. I don't think that's too much for each of us to ask of one another. That's a basic common decency in this situation."Cuomo said staying indoors is important to protect yourself and loved ones, but does understand the weather is nice and people can't stay indoors forever."Getting outside, getting some exercise, getting fresh air is good," Cuomo said. "Staying socially distant and wearing a mask are basic precautions that should keep you safe. Not as good as staying in the house, but should keep you safe."The governor also said the public have a "social responsibility" to follow the orders of the government."This is a new level of personal behavior, now, we are asking people to undertake," Cuomo said. "I think they will get it. It's not going to happen because of law enforcement, but law enforcement has a role. They have to understand it and they have to get it and if New Yorkers -- the best enforcers of social behavior are other New Yorkers. If New Yorkers get it, you walked down the street without a mask, I think other New Yorkers are going to let you know."