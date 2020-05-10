Coronavirus News: Delta stops service at some regional airports through September

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

WESTCHESTER CO. (WABC) -- Delta Airlines said it is suspending service at 10 smaller regional airports through summer as part of a previously announced 85% reduction in its service schedule.In the tri-state area, that means flights at Westchester County Airport and Stewart Airport will cease.All of the impacted regional airports serve cities that have other, bigger airports that are also served by Delta.Delta said the move is out of consideration for its employees and to help limit their exposure to COVID-19.The changes are expected to last at least through September.