Coronavirus News: Gov. Cuomo announces PSA contest on wearing face masks

Governor Andrew Cuomo credited his daughter Mariah Cuomo for coming up with the idea for residents to submit a 30-second ad on why wearing face masks is essential.
On Monday, Gov. Cuomo said he didn't understand why wearing a face mask is so hard for some people, and his daughter Mariah suggested it may be the way her father has been communicating it.
"Maybe there's a better way to communicate it than I have been communicating it," Gov. Cuomo said. "We're talking about that one percent, so maybe I just haven't beenpersuasive or affective enough in my communication skills."
Gov. Cuomo assigned Mariah as the unofficial adviser with the New York State Department of Health.
"Pick the five best, put them online, let New Yorkers pick the best ad," the governor said. "The state will run that ad, they'll say on the bottom, produced by whoever won the competition. So I'm excited about that, and Maria is going to help on that and take it on as a project.
The winning video will be used as a public service announcement. Videos should be less than 30 seconds long, should show a mask properly worn over the mouth and nose and must be submitted by May 30. Interested New Yorkers can learn more at WearAMask.ny.gov.
