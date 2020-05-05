coronavirus new york

Coronavirus News: Gov. Cuomo announces PSA contest on wearing face masks

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New Yorkers will now be able to enter a free contest in creating and sharing a video explaining why people should wear a face mask in public amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Andrew Cuomo credited his daughter Mariah Cuomo for coming up with the idea for residents to submit a 30-second ad on why wearing face masks is essential.

On Monday, Gov. Cuomo said he didn't understand why wearing a face mask is so hard for some people, and his daughter Mariah suggested it may be the way her father has been communicating it.

"Maybe there's a better way to communicate it than I have been communicating it," Gov. Cuomo said. "We're talking about that one percent, so maybe I just haven't beenpersuasive or affective enough in my communication skills."

Gov. Cuomo assigned Mariah as the unofficial adviser with the New York State Department of Health.

"Pick the five best, put them online, let New Yorkers pick the best ad," the governor said. "The state will run that ad, they'll say on the bottom, produced by whoever won the competition. So I'm excited about that, and Maria is going to help on that and take it on as a project.

The winning video will be used as a public service announcement. Videos should be less than 30 seconds long, should show a mask properly worn over the mouth and nose and must be submitted by May 30. Interested New Yorkers can learn more at WearAMask.ny.gov.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources

UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New Jersey
Connecticut
New York City

Long Island



RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes

Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkwestchester countyrockland countyputnam countyulster countynassau countysuffolk countyhealthandrew cuomoface maskmedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK
de Blasio says Trump, 'seems to enjoy stabbing his hometown in the back'
Cuomo argues human cost is critical factor in reopening
More previously undisclosed deaths now reported at NY nursing homes
Boy Scouts unveil 'Coronavirus Merit Badge' for Scouts making PPE
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cuomo on reopening, 'How much is a human life worth?'
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
LIVE | CT Gov. Lamont gives COVID-19 update
Man in custody after 2 stabbed on bus in Manhattan
White House coronavirus task force could wind down work by early June
Fauci: Evidence says coronavirus was not manipulated in lab
More previously undisclosed deaths now reported at NY nursing homes
Show More
Doctors in NYC flag mysterious illness in children
de Blasio says Trump, 'seems to enjoy stabbing his hometown in the back'
What you need to know about tonight's subway shutdown
More than half of NJ's death toll from long-term care facilities
Family learns experimental COVID treatments can vary by hospital
More TOP STORIES News