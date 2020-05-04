coronavirus new york city

$115 million raised in Robin Hood's 'Rise Up New York' telethon

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Robin Hood, New York's largest poverty-fighting organization, and iHeartMedia joined together with New York television and radio stations to air a citywide "virtual telethon" Monday night.

Actress and comedian Tina Fey, who hosted the special announced that $115 million was raised.

The one-hour special, simulcast on stations, including ABC7, featured performances from New York-Area based superstars, including Billy Joel, Mariah Carey and Bon Jovi.

Appearances included: Governor Andrew Cuomo, Michael Strahan, Karlie Kloss, Angie Mar, Barbra Streisand, Ben Platt, Bette Midler, Mayor Bill de Blasio, Chris Rock, Christopher Jackson, Cynthia Erivo, David Chang, Idina Menzel,Jake Gyllenhaal, Jennifer Lopez, Jimmy Fallon, Julianne Moore, Lin-Manuel Miranda,Robert De Niro, Spike Lee, Sutton Foster, Trevor Noah, New York Giants Super Bowl champions Eli Manning, Justin Tuck and Phil Simms, along with real-life accounts of the work being done on the frontlines. Musical performances include Bon Jovi, Billy Joel, Mariah Carey and Sting.

The Robin Hood Foundation says the money will go toward a myriad of services to help New Yorkers rebuild their lives.

"New York City is at the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic. This crisis has created a whole new set of challenges for the millions of New Yorkers who already struggled to make ends meet," said Robin Hood CEO Wes Moore. "This is a moment where we must all come together and rise up together as a community in support of our neighbors and in support of one another."

"Every New Yorker has been impacted by this pandemic, but if you had breakfast today with your family, you're already better off than two million of your neighbors who can't afford to eat at all," said Sykes. "It's not an easy time to ask for donations, but as little as $10 provides a meal for six hungry New Yorkers."

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources

UPDATES

Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island



RELATED INFORMATION

Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalabc7ny instagramcoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalcommunitynyc newsdonationsfundraiser
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
NYC turns focus on health providers in hardest-hit communities
30 teachers among 74 DOE employees to die of COVID-19
Grieving The Lost: Tri-State residents who died of COVID-19
How dining experiences will change as restaurants reopen
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man, pregnant woman fatally shot on Staten Island
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Parts of NY expected to reopen this week after hitting benchmarks
30 teachers among 74 DOE employees to die of COVID-19
Individuals behind on child support, spouses denied stimulus checks
Colo. restaurant shut down for opening in-person dining
Couple accused of hate crimes after pulling mask off Hasidic man
Show More
AccuWeather: Breezy and brighter
Man released from NY hospital after 38 days in ICU
CA inmates tried to infect themselves with coronavirus
How dining experiences will change as restaurants reopen
Trump faces coronavirus risk at home amid push to 'reopen' nation
More TOP STORIES News