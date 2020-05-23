Coronavirus News: New Yorkers can vote for their favorite face masks PSA

The deadline to vote is Memorial Day, and the winner will be announced the very next day.
Cuomo revealed the five finalists in New York's face masks PSA contest last week, and mentioned the contest again at his press briefing on Saturday. New Yorkers can vote here.
You can watch the five finalists below:
Finalist No. 1: We Love NY - Bunny Lake Films
Finalist No. 2: We are Compassion. We are New York - Skyline99 Studios
Finalist No. 3: Do The Right Thing - Ian Bell
Finalist No. 4: You Can Still Smile - Natalia Bougadellis
Finalist No. 5: That Guy - Plastic Tree Productions
The state launched the contest on May 5, asking entrants to create and share a video explaining why New Yorkers should wear a mask in public.
"We had over 600 submissions," Cuomo said. "I'm telling you, they are phenomenal."
The governor credited his daughter, Mariah Cuomo, for coming up with the idea.
The governor also gave a shoutout on Saturday to some honorable mention nominees.
"Those masks can save your life," Cuomo said. "Those masks can safe another person's life."
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources
UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New Jersey
Connecticut
New York City
Long Island
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address