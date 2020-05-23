coronavirus new york

Coronavirus News: New Yorkers can vote for their favorite face masks PSA

NEW YORK (WABC) -- If there's one thing Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants New Yorkers to do, it's wear a mask. So much so that the state is in the final stages of a contest to launch a public service commercial to make that very point.

The deadline to vote is Memorial Day, and the winner will be announced the very next day.

Cuomo revealed the five finalists in New York's face masks PSA contest last week, and mentioned the contest again at his press briefing on Saturday. New Yorkers can vote here.

You can watch the five finalists below:

Finalist No. 1: We Love NY - Bunny Lake Films

Finalist No. 2: We are Compassion. We are New York - Skyline99 Studios

Finalist No. 3: Do The Right Thing - Ian Bell

Finalist No. 4: You Can Still Smile - Natalia Bougadellis

Finalist No. 5: That Guy - Plastic Tree Productions


The state launched the contest on May 5, asking entrants to create and share a video explaining why New Yorkers should wear a mask in public.

"We had over 600 submissions," Cuomo said. "I'm telling you, they are phenomenal."

The governor credited his daughter, Mariah Cuomo, for coming up with the idea.

The governor also gave a shoutout on Saturday to some honorable mention nominees.

"Those masks can save your life," Cuomo said. "Those masks can safe another person's life."

