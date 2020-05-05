Coronavirus News: Beloved White Plains firefighter dies of COVID-19

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

WESTCHESTER CO. (WABC) -- A community is mourning a White Plains firefighter who died of COVID-19.White Plains Professional Fire Fighters IAFF Local 274 announced the death of Deputy Chief Edward Ciocca over the weekend.Ciocca was a loving father, devoted fireman, a leader and a caring friend.He was a second generation firefighter who served for 35 years and rose to the ranks of Deputy Chief just like his father."A consummate professional, he was always calm, cool and collected whether inside a burning building or in command of operations from the outside. He cared for his men deeply as if they were his sons, and always put first the well-being of not only them but their families as well."Ciocca will be honored Tuesday in front of McMahon, Lyon & Hartnett Funeral Home.