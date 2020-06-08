reopen nyc

Reopen News: MTA accelerates several subway projects while ridership down

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo said the MTA will finish many of its capital improvement projects ahead of schedule. The agency is accelerating the timeline for several of the projects while ridership is down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The MTA is accelerating $2 billion in capital projects. Rehabilitation of the F Train Rutger's tube will begin in July, four years ahead of schedule. It will employ similar techniques used to rehabilitate the L Train.


They will also accelerate the construction of 11 ADA compliant stations, including 24 new elevators.

The stations include:
-57th Street
-Bedford Park
-Chambers Street
-Times Square Shuttle
-59th Street/4th Avenue
-Astoria Boulevard
-Eastern Parkway
-149th Street-Grand Concourse White Plains Road
-149th Street-Grand Concourse/Jerome
-Tremont Avenue

-Avenue H

Rehabilitation of 138th Street Grand Concourse Station will be completed one month early in October 2020.

The MTA is also accelerating repairs of steel, concrete defects and leaks in the 2/3, 4/5 trains Eastern Parkway line in Brooklyn.

They say work will increase 25% during overnight closure, shaving 10 months off the project.

