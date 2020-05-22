coronavirus new york

Coronavirus News: Push to make 'alcohol to go' permanent in NY state

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The new and hugely popular "alcohol to go" measure may become permanent in New York state.

A new proposal by State Senator Brad Hoylman of Manhattan seeks to permanently allow bars and restaurants to continue serving beers or cocktails on a take-out basis.

Back in March, Governor Andrew Cuomo loosened state liquor authority rules to allow the practice but said it was only temporary.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources
UPDATES
New Jersey
Connecticut

New York City
Long Island
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died


RELATED INFORMATION

Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessnew yorkhealthmedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nydrinkingcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakalcoholcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK
LIVE | NYC Mayor de Blasio COVID-19 update
First-ever Bethpage Virtual Air Show takes place this weekend
NY hospitalizations, deaths lower at 105
Yankee Stadium to host drive-in events
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
At least 2 out of 107 survive Pakistan plane crash, officials say
Here's where beaches are open in NY, NJ and CT
NY state beaches welcome COVID-weary residents
AccuWeather: Fading sun turns to late showers
3-year-old hospitalized after severe abuse, 2 arrested
Jersey Shore beaches open, but with changes due to COVID-19
Signature Bank honors health care workers with haircuts
Show More
Paterson reopens 2 parks with social distancing rules
MTA says service for essential workers, not beachgoers
LIVE | NYC Mayor de Blasio COVID-19 update
Dad killed while on Zoom call, son arrested
Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works stores expected to close
More TOP STORIES News