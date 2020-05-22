Coronavirus News: Push to make 'alcohol to go' permanent in NY state

A new proposal by State Senator Brad Hoylman of Manhattan seeks to permanently allow bars and restaurants to continue serving beers or cocktails on a take-out basis.
Back in March, Governor Andrew Cuomo loosened state liquor authority rules to allow the practice but said it was only temporary.
