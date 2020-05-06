coronavirus new york

Coronavirus News: Testing expands at Westchester County nursing homes

By Eyewitness News
WESTCHESTER COUNTY (WABC) -- Testing is expanding at nursing homes in Westchester County.

County Executive George Lattimer ordered residents in all nursing homes to be tested for COVID-19.

There are now more than 30,000 confirmed cases across Westchester County.

The death toll has reached more than 1,100.

