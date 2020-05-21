Coronavirus News: New York summer school to be conducted through distance learning

The announcement came after Cuomo said the New York State Department of Health is investigating 157 cases of MIS-C or Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome in Children.
As a result, the governor said there will be no in-person learning this summer.
Officials said school districts must also develop a plan for students with disabilities who participate in extended summer school year programs over the summer to ensure they receive instruction.
Cuomo said the state will also make a determination on the fall semester and issue guidelines in June, so schools and colleges can start to plan for a number of scenarios. K-12 schools and colleges will submit plans for approval to the state in July.
