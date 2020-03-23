Coronavirus

Anheuser-Busch, Tito's Vodka making hand sanitizer at distilleries to help fight coronavirus pandemic

ST. LOUIS, MO. -- One of the country's biggest producers of beer is pitching in to keep us clean during the coronavirus pandemic.

Anheuser-Busch is making hand sanitizer to feed the growing demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company says they're using their supply and logistics network to produce and distribute the bottles.



Under the guidance of the American Red Cross, the company will ship the sanitizer to communities in need.

"We can't solve this on our own," read a statement released by the company. "But we can play an important role."

Tito's Vodka says it will also produce 24 tons of hand sanitizer.

In the Triangle, Durham Distillery is offering two liters of free homemade hand sanitizer to local businesses.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcoronavirusvirus
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Cash tolls suspended on GWB, Lincoln and Holland Tunnels
Congressional rescue talks churn as COVID-19 crisis expands
Brooklyn rallies to help first responders during crisis
LIRR shuts down ticket offices during the COVID-19 outbreak
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New York City deaths hit 99, cases soar as city becomes epicenter of crisis
New York is on PAUSE as cases pass 15,000
Gov. Murphy vows action to enforce NJ stay-at-home order
AccuWeather: Cold rain for most, snow for some
Where to find testing centers in NY, NJ, CT
Congressional rescue talks churn as COVID-19 crisis expands
Coronavirus FAQ: Everything you need to know
Show More
Remote learning begins, meal sites open in NYC
What is considered an 'essential service' in New York state?
New testing centers opening in New Jersey
Connecticut to close all non-essential businesses
LIRR shuts down ticket offices during the COVID-19 outbreak
More TOP STORIES News