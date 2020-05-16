Coronavirus

Illinois nurse expresses regret for bar visit without mask

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. -- A northern Illinois nurse is expressing regret for not taking better precautions while visiting her sister's Wisconsin bar.

Katie Koutsky, a nurse with Advocate Aurora Health system, says she was helping her sister reopen her suburban Milwaukee bar Wednesday when she was interviewed by a local television station.

She told WTMJ-TV being in the bar was no greater risk than being in a grocery store.

Koutsky said in a statement released by Advocate Aurora Health that it was a "lapse in judgment" to not have a mask or maintain social distancing.

She says she will self-quarantine and be tested before returning to work.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessdowners grovebarcoronavirus wisconsincoronaviruscoronavirus illinoisnurses
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
LIVE | NY Gov. Cuomo gives COVID-19 update
Curran excited for LI beaches reopening on Memorial Day weekend
PPE donation helps Nassau County first responders
Mayor announces COVID-19 heat wave plan for NYC
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC tourist arrested after posting Hawaii beach photos
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
New effort to limit, educate crowds in NYC parks
Newark Archdiocese moves to first phase of reopening
AccuWeather: Clearing skies, less humid
4 suspects wanted in Bronx assault, robbery
NYC ferry service changes coming Monday
Show More
Democrats push new $3T coronavirus relief bill through House
2 officers injured after slamming vehicle into Queens building
Parade held in NYC for boy who beat inflammatory illness
Cash tolls returning to NJ Turnpike and Garden State Pkwy.
Man found fatally stabbed inside NYC apartment
More TOP STORIES News