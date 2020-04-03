coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: 'Bells of hope' to ring in New York City

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Churches in Brooklyn and Queens will ring "bells of hope" every day until the coronavirus pandemic has passed.

Every parish in the two boroughs with outdoor bells will ring them each day at 3:00 p.m. at the request of Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio of Brooklyn.

"Bells of hope" will continue for the full duration of the pandemic.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Where are the testing centers

See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus



Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey

Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates



How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?

Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalcoronavirushospitalscoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalcatholic churchchurchnyc newsqueens news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Heroes thank heroes in Queens
Patriot's owner Kraft donates 300,000 masks to NYC
NYC providing free meals to anyone who needs food
7th NYPD officer dies from coronavirus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Empty Comfort: 1,000 bed Navy hospital ship treating few patients
New Yorkers urged to wear face coverings
AccuWeather: Chilly, windy and wet
Teacher in Brooklyn is 1st NYC teacher to die of COVID-19
7th NYPD officer dies from coronavirus
Sick, quarantined MTA workers lead to packed subway trains
Schumer calls on Trump to appoint coronavirus czar
Show More
Mount Sinai workers plan demonstration demanding PPE
New York's decision to keep golf courses open draws criticism
NYC providing free meals to anyone who needs food
Heroes thank heroes in Queens
NYC residents urged to cover faces as COVID-19 cases hit nearly 50K
More TOP STORIES News