Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
LIVE VIDEO
11am: Smallest baby ever born in Nassau County leaves hospital
Watch Now
WATCH
LIVE
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
Traffic
Weather
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
7 On Your Side: Crime Stoppers
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
Weather
Entertainment
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon
Neighborhood Eats
Neighborhood Treats
Social Superstars
Glam Lab
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us:
share
tweet
share
email
HEALTH & FITNESS
Breast Cancer: Surprising Discoveries - part 4
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=4535071" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Watch the finale of our special half hour.
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
Monday, October 22, 2018 09:57AM
Related Topics:
health
2018 breast cancer
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
HEALTH & FITNESS
Breast Cancer: Surprising Discoveries
Diana Williams' husband's battle against cancer
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk to raise money and awareness
7th Annual Stamford Health, Wellness and Sports Expo held through Sunday
Breast cancer gel being tested
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Bronx grocery store owner fatally shoots would-be robber
Rae Carruth released from prison after girlfriend's murder
Police: Tailgaters to blame for car fires outside MetLife
Driver dead after slamming into traffic pole in Queens
Mega Millions drawing: Jackpot grows to record $1.6 billion
Amy Schumer declines Super Bowl ads. stands with Kaepernick
Video shows train derailment in Taiwan, at least 18 dead
VIDEO: Paula Abdul falls head-first off stage during show
Show More
Powerball jackpot climbs to $620 million after no winner
Growing caravan of migrants pushes deeper into Mexico
Swastikas painted inside Target in Centereach
Video shows officer punching 14-year-old girl during arrest
Top 5 stories you need to know from the weekend
More News