Coronavirus News: NYC-based Brotherhood/Sister Sol provides food, laptops during COVID-19 pandemic

"In normal times, we provide 12,000 meals a year to our young people," founder Khary Lazarre-White said. "In normal times, we provide laptops as they go off to college, scholarships."
But these are hardly normal times, so Lazarre-White says most of their support has moved online, including tutoring and mental health. They've given out more laptops, even hot spots for those without internet, to foster a sense of community.
"We know this COVID pandemic is having disproportionate effect on black and brown communities and economically distressed communities," Lazarre-White said. "So the need to help young people navigate that is a very deep need."
And many of the members and their families are struggling with food insecurities because of parents who've lost jobs. The organization, Bro/Sis for short, has responded.
"The organization is raising money and doing adjustments to our budget to ensure we have the resources in cash to purchase large amounts of food from a wholesaler to then distribute that food," Lazarre-White said.
The students have helped unload, organize, and hand out that food, and some even goes to the greater community.
"For our young people to come to us and say this is a time we need food because of food insecurity, is just a continuation of the relationship," Lazarre-White said. "Because of the depth of the relationship the organization establishes."
It is a relationship that helps nourish, inspire and protect the next generation.
For more information, visit Brotherhood-SisterSol.org/.
