CDC: Vaping illnesses near the 2,000 mark

ATLANTA, Georgia -- The number of vaping-related lung illnesses in the United States is nearing the 2,000 mark, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of October 29, the agency has 1,888 confirmed and probably lung injury cases, with 37 deaths in 24 states.

The ailments have been reported in 49 states - Alaska has yet to record a case.

The total is an increase of 284 since last week and a larger increase than seen in several weeks.

Officials say the previous slowdown could have been caused by reporting delays.

However, the CDC says it doesn't know whether that number may include cases which occurred a while ago, but are just being reported or acknowledged.

The CDC is referring to the ailment, which seems to have begun in March as EVALI - E-cigarette or Vaping Product use Associated Lung Injury.

The CDC and FDA continue to test hundreds of products used by those sickened.

No single ingredient, electronic cigarette or vaping device has been linked to all the illnesses.

Most who got sick said they vaped products containing THC, the high-inducing ingredient in marijuana.

Health officials urge people to avoid vaping, particularly products containing THC and purchased off the street.
