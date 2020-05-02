Coronavirus News: Central Park field hospital in NYC to stop accepting patients on May 4

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The Central Park field hospital will stop admitting new patients on May 4 now that COVID-19 hospital admissions in New York City is reaching manageable levels.Mount Sinai Health System and Samaritan's Purse -- in charge of expanding medical support and surge capacity to New York City in the fight against COVID-19 -- announced it will take two weeks to treat the last patients, decontaminate and remove the Central Park field hospital tents."While this crisis is far from over, this marks a significant turning point in the coronavirus outbreak in New York that gives us assurance that we are returning towards normalcy," the statement read. "We are grateful to have fought the coronavirus together alongside the courageous people of New York City."Since April 1, the field hospital has treated 315 patients infected with the virus.The Samaritan's Purse staff will also wind down their support of Mount Sinai Beth Israel Hospital over the next two weeks.