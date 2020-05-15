coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Church in Queens hit especially hard by COVID-19 finds way to give back

By Eyewitness News
ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- A local church has been hit especially hard by the coronavirus pandemic, but that hasn't stopped its members and leaders from giving back to the community.

At St. Bartholomew Catholic Church in Queens, there is little that the congregation can do for the families of so many in the immigrant community who have died.

There is a list of about 60 members who have died, but it is estimated there are dozens more.

They're not allowed to have people in the church, so priests at St. Bartholomew perform brief services for just a few close family members, but it is not enough and Rev. Rick Beuther knows it.

"It's terrible, it's terrible when you offer mass in a big church like this and it's just a few of us and it's just terrible because you want to reach out and embrace someone who is suffering and you aren't able to do it," Beuther said.

That part has been frustrating for Beuther, but there is another part of his job that he is still able to do and he has doubled down on that part.

He can't do much to help those who have died, but Beuther can help the living.

A food pantry at the church sponsored by Catholic Charities is feeding 1,800 people Friday. All the donated food will go to people in the neighborhood who have seen so much pain.

"The last eight, 10 weeks has been a real tsunami, a disaster for us here, between sickness, death, unemployment and just lack of services for the undocumented," Beuther said.

Beuther says even with empty pews, he can still help the neighborhood by feeding the families and answering the phone.

"They are reaching out just to talk, to tell stories, they're reaching out for ears, just to listen," he said.

There has been a 200% increase in demand for food since the pandemic started.

Catholic Charities will continue sponsoring these pop-up food pantries until they see the need decrease.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources

UPDATES

New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died



RELATED INFORMATION

Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york cityelmhurstqueenscoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthreligionhospitalchurchnyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
National Dance Institute offering virtual classes
NYC to educate, monitor and limit crowds in parks
Mayor announces COVID-19 heat wave plan for NYC
Free pet food available through ASPCA
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | NJ Gov. Murphy holds daily COVID-19 briefing
Northeast states to reopen beaches Memorial Day weekend
Trump picks ex-drug company exec to lead coronavirus vaccine team
AccuWeather Alert: Hot, sticky and storms
NYPD detective captures slithering snake in front of Bronx home
New York's curve down, rest of nation going up
Cuomo extends stay-at-home as other parts of NY reopen
Show More
NYC to educate, monitor and limit crowds in parks
Mayor announces COVID-19 heat wave plan for NYC
Some beaches already open as Jersey Shore prepares
Exclusive look at what MTA bus drivers deal with during COVID-19
NY AG investigating fatal shooting involving off-duty NYPD
More TOP STORIES News