Coronavirus Update New York City: Citi Field vaccination mega-site shifts to make room for Mets fans

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Vaccinations at Citi Field, still operating 24 hours a day, are being moved today out of a public area as the facility gets ready for the upcoming baseball season.

Less than a month from now the Mets will be hosting their home opener at the ballpark, in front of a live crowd at 10% capacity, about 1,000 people.

That means the COVID vaccination mega-site set up at the facility will have to be moved to make way for the fans.

The vaccination center will move from the Jackie Robinson Rotunda to McFadden's sports bar and restaurant, which no access to the facility's concourses.

April 8th is the Mets home opener.

The vaccination mega-site at Citi Field opened on February and has vaccinated as many as 2,000 people per day.

This week, the site is averaging between 500 to 1,000 appointments daily, depending on available vaccine supply.

A similar vaccination facility adjustment is expected at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees' home opener is April 1.

