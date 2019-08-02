Health & Fitness

City launches NYC Care, new program providing more access to health care

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The city of New York is launching its new NYC Care program.

Enrollment is now open for residents of the Bronx.

A round table discussion was held in Morrisania Thursday to outline details of the enrollment process.

NYC Care is intended to provide guaranteed health care for all New Yorkers.

Mayor Bill de Blasio says the program will eventually offer quality and affordable health care for hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers who are not eligible for insurance or cannot afford it.

Those who enroll in NYC Care will receive a membership card to access health care at NYC Health + Hospitals patient care locations across the city

