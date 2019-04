EMBED >More News Videos If you know someone headed to the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, make sure you pay attention.

INDIO, Calif. -- Coachella is famous for its performances, but it's getting some notoriety because of a record-setting surge in herpes.Herp Alert, a website that diagnoses and treats herpes, says cases of the disease skyrocketed in towns surrounding the famed music festival.That includes Los Angeles and San Diego, where many concert-goers live.Between the two weekends of Coachella, Herp Alert tallied up 250 herpes cases per day -- and that's a record. Typically, Herp Alert responds to about 12 cases a day.