Coronavirus News: Colleagues surprise nurse whose entire family battled COVID-19

Luz Naranjo is back home recovering after spending 10 days on a ventilator.
Her colleagues at Long Island Jewish Valley Stream Hospital drove by her home in Garden City Park to show their love.
Naranjo's daughter Katie is a nurse at the same hospital and also survived the virus.
But the family was mostly concerned about Luz whose condition was touch-and-go for a while.
Naranjo's brother and father were also hospitalized for coronavirus and her sister fell ill as well.
Thankfully, they are all now on the mend.
