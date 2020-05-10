Coronavirus News: Colleagues surprise nurse whose entire family battled COVID-19

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

GARDEN CITY PARK, Long Island (WABC) -- There was a special Mother's Day surprise for a Long Island nurse whose entire family battled COVID-19.Luz Naranjo is back home recovering after spending 10 days on a ventilator.Her colleagues at Long Island Jewish Valley Stream Hospital drove by her home in Garden City Park to show their love.Naranjo's daughter Katie is a nurse at the same hospital and also survived the virus.But the family was mostly concerned about Luz whose condition was touch-and-go for a while.Naranjo's brother and father were also hospitalized for coronavirus and her sister fell ill as well.Thankfully, they are all now on the mend.