coronavirus long island

Coronavirus News: Colleagues surprise nurse whose entire family battled COVID-19

GARDEN CITY PARK, Long Island (WABC) -- There was a special Mother's Day surprise for a Long Island nurse whose entire family battled COVID-19.

Luz Naranjo is back home recovering after spending 10 days on a ventilator.

Her colleagues at Long Island Jewish Valley Stream Hospital drove by her home in Garden City Park to show their love.

Naranjo's daughter Katie is a nurse at the same hospital and also survived the virus.

But the family was mostly concerned about Luz whose condition was touch-and-go for a while.

Naranjo's brother and father were also hospitalized for coronavirus and her sister fell ill as well.

Thankfully, they are all now on the mend.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources

UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
New York City



RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnassau countygarden city parkcoronaviruscoronavirus nassau countycoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus long islandcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkgood newscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthlong islandhealth caremother's daynursescommunity
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS LONG ISLAND
Curran: 'back of envelope math' shows Nassau Co. reopening end of June
Car parade held for teen who finished 300th round of chemo
Long Island superintendent teaching students how to juggle on YouTube
LI high school honors graduates with drive-by celebration
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Testing for asymptomatic residents in NJ gets underway
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NY Gov. Cuomo criticized over highest nursing home death toll
AccuWeather: Breezy, warmer for Mother's Day
3 top US health officials possibly exposed to COVID-19
3 NY children die from syndrome possibly linked to COVID-19
Multiple families displaced after fire tears through 6 houses in NJ
Show More
Car parade held for teen who finished 300th round of chemo
Latest snow and cold on record grip New York City
Obama calls President Trump's handling of coronavirus 'absolute chaotic disaster'
Cuomo: COVID deaths 'infuriatingly constant,' other indicators down
NYC churches to become temporary COVID-19 testing sites
More TOP STORIES News