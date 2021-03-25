coronavirus new york city

NYPD officers deliver meals, help seniors get COVID vaccines

By
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City's finest are going above and beyond the call of duty to deliver meals to seniors and help them get vaccinated.

When the police show up at your door, it doesn't look quite like COVID outreach.

"You're not in trouble, we just want to drop off some meals for you guys," officers said as they delivered meals to seniors.

The NYPD is partnering with Meals On Wheels, dedicating more than a dozen officers for a couple of hours every week, to help deliver food to folks who have trouble getting out of their apartments.

RELATED | Dr. Anthony Fauci to star in new children's book
EMBED More News Videos

The United States' top immunologist will soon be the focus of a children's book.



But that's not all they're doing. They're also helping seniors get their COVID vaccinations.

That includes people like Simmeon Rephun, who just hasn't been able to navigate the online system and doesn't have a millennial around to help.



"We're gonna bring the millennials to them and we are going to show them how to navigate through the site," NYPD officer Katz Daughtery said.

NYPD Det. Daniel Lanning made the appointment for Rephun, and an officer will pick him up on Thursday to get his one dose, Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and bring him home.

"When it's difficult to make an appointment -- or even get transportation to some of these sites, it's difficult -- to be able to provide that to them right at their doorstep, it's a win for everybody," Lanning said.

"Just seeing the smile on his face -- that's what he was waiting for, he just felt he had to wait for a long time to just get the vaccine, and we were able to help him get that," NYPD Det. Jonadel Dorrego said.

RELATED | NYPD officer hailed as hero after saving choking child
EMBED More News Videos

Candace McCowan has more on the officer's amazing rescue of the baby.



national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE




New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine

Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york cityhealthmeals on wheelsnypdreopen nyccoronavirusseniorscoronavirus pandemicsenior citizenscovid 19 pandemicpolicecovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
COVID Vaccine Updates: J&J will deliver 20M doses to feds by end of month
De Blasio announces 3-K expansion as new opt-in period begins
Girl starts GoFundMe for students who need laptops
Community remembers horror of COVID pandemic at NYC hospital
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD issues alert to officers after recent mass shootings
1 suspect shot, another arrested during DEA operation in NJ: Officials
Man shares his recovery from skull crushing injury
Body believed to be volunteer firefighter recovered after deadly blaze
Ken Jeong donates $50K to families of victims in Atlanta spa shootings
'I cannot believe I'm alive': Trash can explodes in NYC subway station
Headmaster resigns after claims he made student kneel during apology
Show More
Man fires shots into NYC playground from back of scooter
The Countdown: Biden addresses border crisis; Cuomo pushes forward
Biden taps VP Harris to lead response to border challenges
Cuomo touts achievements amid calls to resign over scandals
VIDEO: Squirrel steals package from building, takes it to roof
More TOP STORIES News