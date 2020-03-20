Coronavirus

Coronavirus News: NJ family loses 4 members to COVID-19

BERGEN COUNTY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Four members of one New Jersey family have died from the COVID-19: a mother and three of her adult children.

19 other family members have been tested, but they're waiting on results now after they were all at a family dinner together in the past several weeks.

There are 11 siblings in this family. Besides the three who died, at least one other is on life support.

"It's like the second we start to grieve about one, the phone rings and there's another person gone, taken from us forever," one family member said. "We're just begging for help. We never want to get that call anytime soon, ever again because of this."

That family is an example how gatherings and one simple family dinner can have deadly consequences.

