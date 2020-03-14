Coronavirus: How the NYPD is making sure officers are safe

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The NYPD is making sure it is prepared to keep members of the department safe and healthy during the coronavirus pandemic, while also protecting and helping the people of New York City.
"We are ready, we are arming them with protective equipment," said NYPD Chief Fausto Pichardo.
The equipment is not the typical armor, with shelves lined with hundreds of thousands of items like Lysol wipes, disinfectant wipes, spray bottles, N95 masks, and surgical masks.
The crews are preparing supply boxes for police precincts daily.
More than 200 boxes will be sent out Friday with some hot-ticket items such as gloves, hand sanitizer, and masks.
The NYPD is taking no chances after Pichardo says someone walked into a police precinct a few weeks back with the possibility of being positive for the coronavirus.
As the number of COVID-19 cases increases in the city, police say their contingency plans are in place.
Whether you are a civilian or a police officer, this time around, the rules apply to all - wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water, use disinfectant soap, and if you feel ill, stay home.
