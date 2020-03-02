Coronavirus outbreak: Second death in US reported by Washington state health officials

SEATTLE -- Washington state health officials say a second person has died in the United States from novel coronavirus.The death is part of four new cases in Washington's King County, bringing the total of confirmed cases in the area to ten.According to the public health department, the four new cases are in:- A female in her 80s, hospitalized at EvergreenHealth in Kirkland. The woman has underlying health conditions, and is in critical condition.- A female in her 90s, hospitalized at EvergreenHealth in Kirkland. The woman has underlying health conditions, and is in critical condition.- A male in his 70s, hospitalized at EvergreenHealth in Kirkland. The man has underlying health conditions, and is in critical condition.- A male in his 70s was hospitalized at EvergreenHealth. He had underlying health conditions and died on 2/29/20."All of these newly identified cases are among residents of LifeCare, the skilled nursing facility in Kirkland that was previously identified to have two associated cases," officials said.