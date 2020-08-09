Coronavirus News: Brazil bars packed amid grim deaths milestone

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6337558" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 7 On Your Side stepped in to help after dozens of nurses, touted as front-line heroes who risked their lives during the COVID pandemic, were slapped with thousands in parking ticke

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio along with local health experts have repeatedly called contact tracing a key element in preventing another spike of coronavirus in the city.

BRAZIL (WABC) -- Brazil has surpassed a grim milestone - 100,000 deaths from COVID-19. And five months after the first reported case, the country is showing no signs of crushing the disease.Yet even as cases continue to climb, most cities have reopened shops and dining and people have filled bars in cities like Rio de Janeiro.The nation of 210 million people has been reporting an average of more than 1,000 daily deaths from the pandemic since late May, and 905 were recorded in the latest 24-hour period to put Brazil above 100,000. The Health Ministry also said there have been been a total of 3,012,412 confirmed infections.The totals are second only to the United States. And experts believe both numbers are severe undercounts due to insufficient testing.At Copacabana Beach, protesters released 1,000 red balloons over the beach in memory of those who died.