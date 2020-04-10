Coronavirus News: 2020 Radio City Christmas Spectacular canceled

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6127628" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Rockettes put on a dance from the iconic Christmas Spectacular show for audiences to enjoy from their own homes.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York City is canceled for the first time ever.The 2020 production starring the famed Radio City Rockettes is the latest victim of the coronavirus pandemic.MSG Entertainment released a statement Tuesday."We regret that the 2020 production of the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, presented by Chase, has been canceled due to continued uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. We are disappointed for everyone involved with the show, as well as for the many fans who make the Christmas Spectacular a cherished part of their holiday tradition. We look forward to welcoming audiences back for the 2021 production, which is on sale now. All tickets for the 2020 production will be automatically refunded at the point of purchase."